Fulton Bank N.A. Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,434 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

