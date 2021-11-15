Fulton Bank N.A. Has $7.03 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 246,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

