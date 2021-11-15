Fulton Bank N.A. Has $7.21 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $159.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $136.52 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

