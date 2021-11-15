Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $523.65 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $338.46 and a 52-week high of $529.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

