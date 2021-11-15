Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $116.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

