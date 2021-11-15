Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,525.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,392.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,391.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

