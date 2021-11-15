Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

HST stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

