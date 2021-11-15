Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,225 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $382.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.15 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.80.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

