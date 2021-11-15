Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,314 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IWF opened at $303.52 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $306.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

