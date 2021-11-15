Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,343 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 131,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.01 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $434.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

