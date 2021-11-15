Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 13,745 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the period. Fulton Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A. owned approximately 1.21% of Fulton Financial worth $30,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

FULT stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.