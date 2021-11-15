Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,687 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 38,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $563.22 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $371.58 and a one year high of $565.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

