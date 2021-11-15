Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 4,425 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.5% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,149,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,623,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN opened at $211.39 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.