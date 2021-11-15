Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

