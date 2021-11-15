Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $467.87 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $467.87 million and $3.86 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,341.53 or 0.99503774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00038569 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00601256 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.