Furucombo (COMBO) Market Cap Tops $2.62 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $264,189.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00068549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00071931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00094565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,816.95 or 1.00026936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.29 or 0.07000442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

