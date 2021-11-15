Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) rose 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 744,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

