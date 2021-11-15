Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Reaches $0.52

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 63.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00069137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00071779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00094173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.64 or 0.99951555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.00 or 0.07010287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

