Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.97) Per Share

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.36). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FUSN opened at $6.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

