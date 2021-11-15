FY2021 Earnings Estimate for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issued By William Blair

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.66). William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

DIBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,815,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

