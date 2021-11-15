FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the technology company will earn ($1.78) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.88. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 871,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

