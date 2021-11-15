FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Issued By SVB Leerink

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IsoPlexis in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.28). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($9.87).

ISO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

ISO opened at $15.70 on Monday. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

