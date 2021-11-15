FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Latham Group, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Latham Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWIM. Barclays raised their price target on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

