FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Issued By Cormark (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Shares of TTR opened at C$3.37 on Monday. Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.78 million and a P/E ratio of 24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.23.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

