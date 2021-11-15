FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Issued By KeyCorp

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.34). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

VRM opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Vroom has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vroom by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

