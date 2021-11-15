FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Applied Molecular Transport in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.57) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.48). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $845.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.28. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $78.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

