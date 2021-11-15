FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

APTX opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 39.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

