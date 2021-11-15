FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

