FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Issued By Oppenheimer

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Compass in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.39). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

COMP has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Compass stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. Compass has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

