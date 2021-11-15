FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Issued By B. Riley

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Globalstar in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of -0.01. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globalstar by 359.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,961,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

