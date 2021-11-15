FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.84). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

