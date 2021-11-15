FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issued By Piper Sandler

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($4.56) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.44). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

TPIC opened at $23.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $877.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after buying an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.