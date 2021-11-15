FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Lowered by Analyst

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.47) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.71) EPS.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ AADI opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 259,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,773.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.