FY2021 EPS Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ACV Auctions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $20.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after buying an additional 3,454,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after buying an additional 1,355,099 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after purchasing an additional 907,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,476,535.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,908 in the last ninety days.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

