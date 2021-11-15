FY2021 EPS Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Increased by Analyst

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACV Auctions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $20.15 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 43.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after purchasing an additional 907,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,521 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,908 in the last 90 days.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.