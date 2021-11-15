FY2021 EPS Estimates for Affimed Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Affimed in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of AFMD opened at $5.91 on Monday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $580.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

