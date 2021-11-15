FY2021 EPS Estimates for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Increased by Oppenheimer

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AppHarvest in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPH. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

