FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aterian, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aterian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aterian has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the third quarter valued at $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 26.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 48.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

