FY2021 EPS Estimates for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athira Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Athira Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATHA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ATHA opened at $16.20 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 3.89.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

