FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of AY opened at $40.88 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -273.02%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

