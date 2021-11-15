FY2021 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Lifted by B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELY. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 901,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

