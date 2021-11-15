FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cannae Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cannae in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cannae by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

