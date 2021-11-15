FY2021 EPS Estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Lifted by Wedbush

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) – Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($8.02) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.04). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATXS. HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.36) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $99,000.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

