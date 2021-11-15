FY2021 EPS Estimates for Celyad Oncology SA Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Celyad Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

