FY2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Increased by B. Riley

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 251.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 91,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

