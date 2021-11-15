FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Raised by Analyst

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the technology company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

COGT stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.88. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,352 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

