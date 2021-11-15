FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.69). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07).

COGT has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

COGT stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.88. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 2,109,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 871,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2,409.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 486,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 132.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 326,825 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281,768 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

