FY2021 EPS Estimates for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Increased by Analyst

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for COMPASS Pathways in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $35.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 3.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

