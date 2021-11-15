FY2021 EPS Estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.99). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,776 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

