FY2021 EPS Estimates for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Lowered by William Blair

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.95). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DUOL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $155.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.70. Duolingo has a one year low of $118.54 and a one year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $167,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $948,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

